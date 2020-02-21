Coronavirus spreads in Iran with 13 more cases, two deaths

Iran confirmed 13 more new coronavirus cases and two deaths among the group of new cases, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a tweet on Friday.

The new cases comprised seven people diagnosed in the central city of Qom, four in capital Tehran and two in the northwestern Gilan province bordering Azerbaijan.

The total of cases in Iran now stands at 18, with four of those people having died.

Two people had died of the illness caused by the virus in the Iranian city of Qom on Wednesday. All schools and universities, including religious Shiite seminaries, were shut down in Qom, according to the official IRNA news agency.

Other news reports said Iran had recently evacuated 60 Iranian students from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the epicenter of the epidemic.

Qom, located around 140 kilometers south of the capital, Tehran, is a popular religious destination and a center of learning and religious studies for Shiite Muslims from inside Iran, as well as Iraq, Pakistan and Afghanistan and Azerbaijan.