Turkey's biggest motorcycle, bicycle fair opens Thursday in Istanbul

Who needs a time machine when you can tour around Istanbul on motorcycle?

Motorbike Istanbul is revving up for its 10th annual fair, the most comprehensive international motorcycle, bicycle and accessory event in the region, to run Feb. 22-25 at Istanbul Expo Center.

Last year, over 100,000 visitors from around the world attended the fair, where 265 exhibitors offered the best bikes and equipment in the industry.

This year is expected to be bigger than ever to mark the event's 10th anniversary.

New entrants to this year's fair include American motorcycle king Harley Davidson and Italy's Beta, offering off-road motorbikes for thrill seekers.

Besides vendors, the fair offers activities, seminars and workshops on the world of motorcycles and bicycles, on topics ranging from latest technology to road safety.

Stunt riders Slovenian Rok Bagoroš and Turkish Birkan Polat will perform motorcycle shows to wow audiences.

Tickets for Motorbike Istanbul can be purchased through Biletix. Discounts are available for advanced purchase, and students and women are offered a 50 percent discount on Thursday and Friday of the fair.