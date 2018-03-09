Details of domestic car unveiled at Geneva Motor Show

Turkey has unveiled details of its indigenous car project at the ongoing Geneva Motor Show. Metin Sancar, the coordinator of Automobile Joint Venture Group (OGG), the consortium responsible for the development of the project, joined the international event.

Sancar attended a number of key meetings and talks in Geneva and sat down with the Turkish language daily, Sabah.

"Until now we attended many aerospace and defense industry fairs that feature high technology. But automotive technology has also seen tremendous advancement," he said, adding that the consortium was discussing the possibility of exhibiting the prototypes at the Geneva Motor Show.

Sancar, who took office on Feb. 1, said the project will gain some real momentum as of April with the establishment of the company. He said they were currently working on building a team for the project.

"The domestic car project is very important for Turkey. Everyone has their eyes on us," he noted.

He said the first prototype, to be introduced in 2019, will take into account the needs and expectations of people in Turkey.

Sancar added that the car will go into mass production in 2021, initially with three different models of electric vehicles.

"That number could eventually go up to five. We are planning to produce 100 percent electric vehicles, and conventional engines are not being considered at this moment. It will be a project started from scratch so the use of any existing prototype is not part of our current plan," he said.