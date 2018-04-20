Putin, Trump launch car wars with new limousines

Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly getting a new state car in a few weeks, joining a race with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump who is also expected to get a new presidential limousine by the end of this summer.

According to Russia's Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov, who spoke to Russia Today, Putin's vehicle has already passed a series of crash tests with "positive results."

"The cars for trial will be delivered on time before the end of April," Manturov said. "I hope [the president] will start using this vehicle very soon," he said.

Fox News previously reported in an exclusive article that the U.S. Secret Service would go on the road with a next-generation vehicle late this summer.

While Putin's new limousine was developed as part of a state-run project aimed at reducing car imports, Trump's specialized car is being built by Cadillac.

According to Fox News, only about a dozen of these exclusively manufactured vehicles will be used by White House staff.

The debut of Putin's vehicle remains unknown, however Manturov said that the "cars for trial will be delivered, on time, before the end of April."

Speculations emerged previously of Putin wanting to brag with his luxurious and armored limousine during his presidential inauguration event on May 7.

The Russian president is currently using the same cars the Obamas used during their time at the White House.

His new vehicle will reportedly have a Porsche-engineered V12 or V8 motor. According to Carscoops, Putin's limousine will also have "a Rolls-Royce vibe mixed with ZIL-like touches."