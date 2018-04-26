Global carmakers show off SUVs, electrics as China promises reforms

Global carmakers touted their latest electric and SUV models in Beijing yesterday, as China promises a more level playing field in the world's largest auto market where domestic vehicles are making major inroads. Industry behemoths like Volkswagen, Daimler, Toyota, Nissan, Ford and others are displaying more than 1,000 models and dozens of concept cars at the Beijing auto show. Thousands of Chinese auto enthusiasts are expected to wander the halls of the mega exhibition center this week, with electric cars and gas-guzzling sport-utility vehicles grabbing the spotlight. Nissan presented its first made in China electric car produced for Chinese consumers, the four-door Sylphy Zero Emission, with a drive range of 338 kilometers.

Auto executives may have their minds on the boiling trade war between Beijing and Washington, with every twist and turn fanning fears that it could bring their plans for China to a screeching halt.

But last week Beijing announced it would liberalize foreign ownership limits in the sector, a move seen as a possible olive branch to President Donald Trump, who has railed against China's policies in the sector. China currently restricts foreign auto firms to a maximum 50 percent ownership of joint ventures with local companies. The changes will end shareholding limits for new energy vehicle firms as soon as this year, followed by commercial vehicles in 2020 and passenger cars in 2022. Foreign automakers that account for more than half of vehicle sales in China have cautiously welcomed the changes with VW saying it has "strong" local partners in their joint ventures.

"This will have no impact on our JVs. But the overreaching principle is important. Hopefully, liberalization will as well help for fair competition and having a level playing field," Jochem Heizmann, CEO of Volkswagen Group China, told reporters.

The show comes as China's market hits a transition period - the explosive growth in car sales seen over the last decade slowed last year and data from early this year point to a continued slump for many vehicle types. Chinese consumers are following their American peers toward SUVs, while policymakers in Beijing push an all-electric future.

Ridesharing is also on the up. On Tuesday Didi - China's answer to Uber - announced it had joined forces with some 30 partners, including Renault and Volkswagen, to develop vehicles and products specifically tailored for ridesharing. Accounting for some 28.9 million-car sales last year, the Chinese market could soon match those of the European Union and United States combined. At the auto show, the domestic upstarts have a separate exhibition hall mostly to themselves - 124 of the 174 electric car models on display are homegrown. Volkswagen announced Tuesday investments of 15 billion euros ($18 billion) in electric and autonomous vehicles in China by 2022.