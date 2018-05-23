Istanbul to host World Automotive Conference

Istanbul is preparing the host an influential automotive sector meeting on 4-5 October.

The World Automotive Conference will bring together the the region's leading automotive manufacturers and suppliers as well as global technology solution providers.

This year, the 5th World Automotive Conference expects participants from more than 10 countries, includingJapan, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Iran and Bulgaria.

The event provides a platform where more than 800 attendees from the automotive industry can learn about the latest trends and technologies affecting the future of the sector and exchange experience.

This year's event will focus on a wide array of topics including industry 4.0 and robotics, intelligent supply chains and logistics, the digitalization of the aftermarket, the future of mobility and car ownership, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

In these sessions more than 80 speakers are expected to take the floor. Highlights include talks by Japan's NTT DOCOMOGeneral Manager, Takehiro Nakamura, Maserati Industry 4.0 Manager Fra ncesco Alfieri, CEO of Gestion-Valeo Moritz von Grotthuss, Hyundai Motor Europe's Executive Director Jan Burdinski, New Market Director of Alphabet-BMWRüdiger Ebel, Mercedes-Benz Turkey CIO Gökçe Bezmez, Garanti Bank Consumer Finance Director Demet Yavuz, Mobileye CEE Director Raz Peleg, and Khavian Khodro Iran Vice President Nader V. Aghaei.