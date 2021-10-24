Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Fall foliage, Harambe and migrants: Weekly top photos

by Agencies Oct 24, 2021 11:18 am +03 +03:00

A person sitting at the foot of Mount Nemrut, Bitlis, Turkey, Oct. 20, 2021.

(IHA Photo)

The Cumbre Vieja volcano spews lava as it continues to erupt on the Canary Island of La Palma, as seen from Tajuya, Spain, Oct. 20, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A statue of the gorilla Harambe, commissioned by Sapien.Network founders Ankit Bhatia and Rob Giometti, stands in front of the Charging Bull statue, also known as the Wall St. Bull, at Bowling Green Park in New York City, New York, U.S., Oct. 18, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A protester spits fire during a protest to mark the second anniversary of months of civil uprising against social inequality, in Santiago, Chile, Oct. 18, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A lone person rides a bicycle across Bourke Street Mall amid a lockdown in Melbourne, Australia, Oct. 20, 2021.

(Getty Images)

An installation entitled "Together" on display at the Great Pyramids of Giza in Cairo, Egypt, Oct. 23, 2021.

(Getty Images)

People ride a horse-drawn cart after the first snowfall in Erzincan, Turkey, Oct. 22, 2021.

(IHA Photo)

English actor Jude Law holds the hand of Little Amal, a giant puppet depicting a Syrian refugee girl, as she walks along the seafront at the harbor in Folkestone, southeast England, Oct. 19, 2021. Little Amal had just arrived from Calais, France, as part of the international art project The Walk. Little Amal was designed by The Handspring Puppet Company and represents a Syrian refugee child and the millions of displaced children worldwide. Little Amal is making an 8,000-kilometer (5,000-mile) journey across Europe to the United Kingdom to raise awareness of the challenges faced by refugee children.

(AFP Photo)

Nursing staff involved with vaccination against the COVID-19 coronavirus pose for a photograph as the Goddess Durga at the Ramaiah Hospital in Bangalore, India, Oct. 21, 2021. They are celebrating India administering its billionth COVID-19 vaccine dose on October 21, according to the health ministry, half a year after a devastating surge in cases brought the health system close to collapse.

(AFP Photo)

General view during the men's Keirin first round repechage at UCI Track Cycling World Championships, Oct. 21, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

This picture taken on Oct. 19, 2021, and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Oct. 20, 2021, shows the test firing of a new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile in an undisclosed location in North Korea.

(AFP Photo/KCNA via KNS)

Visitors are seen giving carrots to a giraffe at its enclosure at the Xenpal Zoo in Garcia, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico, Oct. 21, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

24-year-old Ali Abd Alwareth from Lebanon sits in the woods outside the Emergency State zone at the Polish-Belarusian border and waits for the arrival of a Border Guard patrol, Oct. 22, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A diver swims along with fish as he cleans the aquarium tank inside Manila Ocean Park, which resumed operations after more than a year of temporary closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in Manila, Philippines, Oct. 21, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Local resident Evgeniy Lysak, 42, inspects his house, which locals said was damaged during recent shelling, on the outskirts of the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine, Oct. 21, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Children standing on a small mud dyke are reflected in the stagnant water, in Langic, Northern Bahr el Ghazal State, South Sudan, Oct. 20, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A surfer walks in the breakers of the Baltic Sea near Weissenhaeuser Strand, northern Germany, on a stormy Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.

(AP Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.