Fall foliage, Harambe and migrants: Weekly top photos

English actor Jude Law holds the hand of Little Amal, a giant puppet depicting a Syrian refugee girl, as she walks along the seafront at the harbor in Folkestone, southeast England, Oct. 19, 2021. Little Amal had just arrived from Calais, France, as part of the international art project The Walk. Little Amal was designed by The Handspring Puppet Company and represents a Syrian refugee child and the millions of displaced children worldwide. Little Amal is making an 8,000-kilometer (5,000-mile) journey across Europe to the United Kingdom to raise awareness of the challenges faced by refugee children.
Nursing staff involved with vaccination against the COVID-19 coronavirus pose for a photograph as the Goddess Durga at the Ramaiah Hospital in Bangalore, India, Oct. 21, 2021. They are celebrating India administering its billionth COVID-19 vaccine dose on October 21, according to the health ministry, half a year after a devastating surge in cases brought the health system close to collapse.
