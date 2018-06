Volkswagen says will buy diesel cars back if they are banned

Germany ordered Monday the recall of some 774,000 vehicles from Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler across Europe, citing illegal "defeat devices" designed to conceal high levels of harmful emissions from regulators' tests.

"The federal government will order an immediate official recall because of illegal defeat devices," Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer said, adding that the move affected mostly Vito vans, GLC 4x4s and C-class sedans.