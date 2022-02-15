Daily Sabah logo

PHOTO GALLERY
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2022

Love is in the air: Valentine's Day around the world

by agencies Feb 15, 2022 10:40 am +03 +03:00

A boy shields his face from the sun with roses, as he waits for customers on Valentine's Day at a promenade in Mumbai, India, Feb. 14, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

French artist Zarpo (R), known as the "beach gardener," draws the words "I love you" on the beach, on Valentine's Day in Les Sables d'Olonne, western France, Feb. 14, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

An African Penguin appears to be giving a fellow penguin a Valentine's Day card during a special feeding at the California Academy of Sciences, Feb. 14, 2022, in San Francisco, California, U.S. In honor of Valentine's Day, the colony of African Penguins at the California Academy of Sciences received heart-shaped red valentines with handwritten messages from Academy visitors.

(AFP Photo)

Brides wait in line during a collective wedding ceremony in Managua, Nicaragua, Feb. 14, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

People walk past an inflatable heart installed for Valentine's Day under the Wellington Arch, near Hyde Park, central London, Britain, Feb. 14, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A motorist carries roses for Valentine’s Day in Bangalore, India, Feb. 14, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

A couple shares a meal at a COVID-19 testing station in Hong Kong on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, 2022, as authorities tightened social gathering restrictions further following record-high numbers of COVID-19 infections.

(AFP Photo)

A man fixes a flower wreath on a girl's head on Valentine's Day in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Feb. 14, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A couple takes photos with an installation of flowers at a shopping mall on Valentine's Day in Yantai in China's eastern Shandong province, Feb. 14, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Artists and elephants perform as couples attend to sign their marriage licenses on the elephants on Valentine’s Day at a tourist attraction site Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Chonburi, Thailand, Feb. 14, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

An Iraqi youth sells roses during Valentine's Day in Baghdad, Iraq, Feb. 14, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Vendors sell heart-shaped balloons on Valentine's Day in Kabul, Afghanistan, Feb. 14, 2022. Although Valentine's Day is not part of the Islamic calendar or Afghan culture, during the rule of the recently ousted government it was celebrated normally in Afghanistan. This year, the first day of love since the Taliban seized power in mid-August was celebrated in Kabul despite being disrupted in parts.

(EPA Photo)

A florist arranges red roses on display in the Wild at Heart flower shop in Liberty Department store in London, Britain, Feb. 13, 2022. Florists, wine-sellers and gift companies have said they are struggling to import key Valentine's Day products due to post-Brexit customs rules. New customs rules came into force on Jan. 1 and supply chain experts have described Valentine's Day as the "first proper test" of post-Brexit supply chains.

(EPA Photo)

A woman kneels down to pray at a "Pray and Swipe Right" event organized by online dating app Tinder, with social-distancing stickers featuring its flame logo on the praying ground, a photo booth where people can take profile pictures for their new accounts and free offering sets, at the Trimurti shrine on Valentine's Day in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 14, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A couple, wearing protective face masks, sits with a bouquet of flowers by the Victoria Harbor during sunset on Valentine's Day, in Hong Kong, Feb. 14, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A couple wearing protective masks takes a picture of a rose on Valentine's Day in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Feb. 14, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Women chat beside a heart-shaped decoration during Valentine's Day in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 14, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A person takes a video of a couple getting married during a ceremony at Times Square in New York City, U.S., Feb. 14, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

The mayor of the Turkish town Manisa (not pictured) visits the couple Ayşe and Mustafa Bekar and celebrated their 71 years of marriage, Turkey, Feb. 14, 2022.

(AA Photo)

A man buys flowers on Valentine's Day in Cairo, Egypt, Feb. 14, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A couple takes a picture in front of the "Wall of Love" in the Jehan Rictus garden square in Paris, France, Feb. 14, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A newly married couple is seen during a collective wedding ceremony in Managua, Nicaragua, Feb. 14, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A couple listens to mariachis in Plaza Garibaldi on St. Valentine's Day, in Mexico City, Mexico, Feb. 14, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A boy holds a Valentine's Day balloon while waiting with others for public transportation in the Queens borough of New York City, U.S., Feb. 14, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

An elderly couple takes a picture in front of a photo prop in Didim, Turkey, Feb. 14, 2022.

(IHA Photo)

A vendor arranges stuffed toys outside a shop in Kuwait city on the eve of Valentine's Day, Kuwait, Feb. 13, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Couples gather at Forest Meadow for the 31st Annual Valentine's Day Mountaintop Matrimony ceremony at Loveland Ski Area near Georgetown, Colorado, U.S., Feb. 14, 2022. Couples gathered to either wed or renew their vows during the ceremony officiated by Pastor Molly Booker of the United Methodist Church of Eagle Valley.

(AFP Photo)

An Indian couple takes a selfie near Valentine's Day decorations at a shopping mall in Kolkata, India, Feb. 14, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

A couple embraces as they exchange vows during the 31st Annual Valentine's Day Mountaintop Matrimony ceremony at Loveland Ski Area near Georgetown, Colorado, U.S., Feb. 14, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A couple wears telemark ski boots as part of their wedding attire during the 31st annual Valentine's Day mountain wedding ceremony at Loveland Ski Area near Georgetown, Colorado, U.S., Feb. 14, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A man kisses his girlfriend at the Ha pagoda in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 14, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A shopkeeper (R) helps a man holding a tray of offerings to pray for love inside the Ha pagoda in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 14, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A Palestinian woman looks at Valentine's Day gifts at a shop in the occupied West Bank town of Hebron, Palestine, Feb. 14, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A Secret Service dog is seen near a valentine on the North Lawn of the White House, Washington, U.S., Feb. 14, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A street vendor carries heart-shaped balloons as he waits for customers on Valentine's Day in Karachi, Pakistan, Feb. 14, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Kori (R) surprises her girlfriend Jazzmine (L) with a Valentine's Day afternoon picnic at Historic Fourth Ward Park in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., Feb. 14, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

An Indian woman holds flowers as she poses near Valentine's Day decorations at a shopping mall in Kolkata, India, Feb. 14, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

