Love is in the air: Valentine's Day around the world

An African Penguin appears to be giving a fellow penguin a Valentine's Day card during a special feeding at the California Academy of Sciences, Feb. 14, 2022, in San Francisco, California, U.S. In honor of Valentine's Day, the colony of African Penguins at the California Academy of Sciences received heart-shaped red valentines with handwritten messages from Academy visitors.
Vendors sell heart-shaped balloons on Valentine's Day in Kabul, Afghanistan, Feb. 14, 2022. Although Valentine's Day is not part of the Islamic calendar or Afghan culture, during the rule of the recently ousted government it was celebrated normally in Afghanistan. This year, the first day of love since the Taliban seized power in mid-August was celebrated in Kabul despite being disrupted in parts.
A florist arranges red roses on display in the Wild at Heart flower shop in Liberty Department store in London, Britain, Feb. 13, 2022. Florists, wine-sellers and gift companies have said they are struggling to import key Valentine's Day products due to post-Brexit customs rules. New customs rules came into force on Jan. 1 and supply chain experts have described Valentine's Day as the "first proper test" of post-Brexit supply chains.
A woman kneels down to pray at a "Pray and Swipe Right" event organized by online dating app Tinder, with social-distancing stickers featuring its flame logo on the praying ground, a photo booth where people can take profile pictures for their new accounts and free offering sets, at the Trimurti shrine on Valentine's Day in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 14, 2022.
Couples gather at Forest Meadow for the 31st Annual Valentine's Day Mountaintop Matrimony ceremony at Loveland Ski Area near Georgetown, Colorado, U.S., Feb. 14, 2022. Couples gathered to either wed or renew their vows during the ceremony officiated by Pastor Molly Booker of the United Methodist Church of Eagle Valley.
