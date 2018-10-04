Tesla CEO Musk mocks SEC on Twitter after fraud lawsuit

SEC sues Musk over 'false statements' about taking Tesla private for $420 per share

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday tweeted an apparent slight to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which opened a fraud lawsuit against him last week.

"Just want to (sic) that the Shortseller Enrichment Commission is doing incredible work. And the name change is so on point!" Musk wrote on Twitter in an apparent jab at the SEC and short sellers, who he has slammed on social media before.

The SEC declined to comment to CNBC news on Musk's tweet.

On Sept. 27, the SEC charged Musk with securities fraud, alleging he misled investors in tweets about taking the company private.

Musk tweeted Aug. 7 that he had "secured" funding to privatize the electric automaker at $420 a share, causing a brief spike in Tesla's share price.

The SEC said Musk's statements on Twitter were "false and misleading" and that he had never discussed the plans with company officials or potential funders.

The commission is asking the court for an order stopping him from making false and misleading statements along with repayment of any gains as well as civil penalties.