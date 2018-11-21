Renault says Ghosn to remain CEO despite Japan arrest

French automaker Renault said Tuesday it had appointed its chief operating officer as deputy CEO to ensure day-to-day management after the arrest of chief Carlos Ghosn, who will remain chief executive.

After an emergency board meeting, the company Thierry Bollore would become deputy CEO with Ghosn "temporarily incapacitated" following his arrest Monday in Japan on financial misconduct charges.

A statement issued after a three-hour board meeting said that the board was "unable to comment on the evidence seemingly gathered" against Ghosn, who was arrested Monday. It said Bollore, Renault's chief operating officer, will lead "on a temporary basis."