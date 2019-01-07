Turkish automobile manufacturers target over $32B exports in 2019

Turkey's automotive industry exports will exceed $32 billion in 2019, the head of the Uludağ Automotive Industry Exporters' Association (OİB) said.

"As the automotive industry, we aim to overcome all difficulties and to close this year with an increase in exports. In this direction, we set our export target in 2019 at $32 billion," Baran Çelik, the chief executive officer of OIB, said in a statement.

Çelik said that Turkish automotive sector exports reached $31.6 billion in 2018, an increase of 11 percent compared to 2017, noting that Turkey achieved another year full of records.

"Last year, we achieved an export average of $2.63 billion on a monthly basis," he added.