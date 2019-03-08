Automotive exports hit $2.5 billion in February

The Turkish automotive sector saw a decrease of 9 percent in February exports compared to the same period of the previous year, reaching $2.54 billion.

According to the statement released by Uludağ Automotive Industry Exporters' Association (OİB), the automotive industry achieved $2.54 billion in February exports with a decrease of 9 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Classified by product group, bus-minibus-midibus exports increased by 16 percent in February compared to the same month of the previous year, reaching $149 million.

Last month, passenger car exports decreased by 11 percent to $953 million with supply industry exports dropping by 5 percent to $892 million, while exports of motor vehicles for the transportation of goods fell 29 percent to $407 million in this period.

In February, Germany maintained its position as the country's largest exporter in the automotive sector with $349 million. France, the second-largest market in February exports, saw a decrease of 5 percent to $265 million, while the United Kingdom experienced a decline of 13 percent as the country's third-largest market and stood at $244 million in automotive exports.

Exports to the European Union, which took the lead in the country group with a 78 percent share in total exports, dropped by 10 percent to around $2 billion. Meanwhile, exports to Oceania rose by 85 percent, followed by the Free Zones with 47 percent, the Far East with 32 percent, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) with 23 percent, and African countries with 6 percent.