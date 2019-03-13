Turkey ready to mass produce electric buses, manufacturer says

Turkey has all the means to become a mass producer of electric buses, the general manager of bus manufacturer Temsa said Wednesday.

Hasan Yıldırım stressed that the Turkish automotive market entails great opportunities and offers great potential.

"If you look at the number of cars per 1,000 inhabitants — a critical metric for Europe — in Turkey it's 183, in Italy it's 704, in Poland 683, and in Bulgaria nearly 500. Looking only at these numbers we can clearly see that the Turkish market offers great opportunities," he said.

By 2050, two-thirds of the world's population is expected to live in cities, Yıldırım said, adding that the automotive sector will have a big role to play in improving the quality and comfort of life.

"One of the most important results of this will be the orientation to alternative-fuel vehicles. This reality that our ecology imposes on us is pushing the entire transportation sector, especially automaking, to this point," the Temsa chief said.

Yıldırım expressed confidence that Turkey's infrastructure investments will grow parallel to the sales of electric vehicles in the country.

He also revealed that Temsa currently has three electric bus models ready for mass production.

"Now it is important to make this industry indigenous, to remove the barriers in the market to popularize electric vehicles. For this, we, the industry, and the public must work hand in hand," Yıldırım said.

Temsa, the pioneer of electric and driverless bus technologies in Turkey, is currently running test drives as it wants to introduce electric public transport vehicles soon. It is also testing new storage and charging technologies.