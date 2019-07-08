Expat in Germany seeks to build electric car in Turkey's Adana

Taner Ay, a successful Turkish businessman who has been living in Germany with his family for many years, is preparing to manufacture a domestic electric car in southern Turkey's Adana province.

Having carried out many successful projects together in Germany with his father, Çetin Ay, who was last year named businessmen of the year, Taner is planning to open a factory in Adana in the first stage, and later on establish a second one in the central province of Kırşehir, his hometown, according to İhlas News Agency (İHA).

Ay has said the entire project for an electric car to be manufactured in Adana is ready. "Foundations of the domestic automobile in Turkey have been laid recently. Likewise, our entire project is ready. As a company, we will produce fully domestic electric vehicles," he noted.

Ay, who is also the chairman of the board at one of the largest hospitals in Germany, said their aim hereafter is to move their investments to Turkey. "God willing, we will manufacture the first domestic electric automobile of our country."

Having played football at the academies of major German clubs, such as Fortuna Düsseldorf and Bayer Leverkusen, in his youth, Ay was also previously reported as interested in taking over Kırşehirspor, a club from his hometown currently playing in the Turkish Regional Amateur League.