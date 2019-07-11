Turkish firm to supply parts for Russian limo brand used by Putin

Turkish companies signed several cooperation agreements with Russian companies within the scope of INNOPROM, the main industrial, trade and export platform in Russia, which kicked off on Monday in Yekaterinburg with Turkey as a partner country.

Among agreements inked on the sidelines of the fair that will end today, Coşkunöz Holding, one of Turkey's leading companies operating in the automotive sector, will develop its trade with Russia and was reported it will be supplying parts for Russian-built Aurus limousine, also used by Russian President Vladimir Putin as an official vehicle, according to a report in Turkish daily Milliyet yesterday.

Coşkunöz Holding, which also has facilities in the Republic of Tatarstan's Alabuga special economic zone, is currently supplying some parts of the trucks produced by the Russian trucks and engines manufacturer Kamaz.

The limousine, also built under the Aurus brand, had its first public outing in May when Putin used it instead of his usual Mercedes at his inauguration for a new presidential term.

According to Russian state-run news agency TASS, the vehicle was developed as part of the Kortezh project by NAMI (Central Scientific Research Automobile and Automotive Engines Institute) in Moscow. Initially, it said, the aim of the Kortezh project was to design a limousine for the Russian president. The project by now includes a line of cars on the basis of a single platform (sedan, limousine, minivan and sport utility vehicle).

In the meantime, an armored version of the presidential limousine Aurus Senat was showcased on the sidelines of INNOPROM.