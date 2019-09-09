Turkish auto sector targets larger share of Russian market

Ten Turkish companies participating in ComTrans 2019 in Moscow under the auspices of the Uludağ Automotive Industry Exporters Association (OİB) held bilateral meetings to grab a larger share of Russia's automotive imports, which have reached $23.6 billion annually.

OİB, the only representative of the Turkish automotive sector in exports, continues to participate in international fairs held in Russia to achieve their export target of $500 million to the country this year.

With the national participation of OİB, 10 Turkish companies from the automotive sector had the opportunity to take part in ComTrans 2019, one of the leading heavy vehicle and commercial vehicle expos in Russia, where all kinds of parts, equipment, accessories, and repair and maintenance products are being exhibited.

The Turkish companies participating in ComTrans 2019 include Asas Pazarlama, BŞL Bijon Cıvata Metal, Çiftel Elektromekanik, Ege Fren, Eku Fren ve Döküm, Ferra Filtre, Hammer Endüstri, Kale Oto Radyatör, Özteknik Motorlu Taşıtlar ve Makine and Plus Kalıp.

Turkish companies attracted great attention from the participants with their latest products, ranging from air filters to oil and fuel filters, clutch systems, steering and suspension systems, brake pads and engine cooling radiators.

Russia is one of the leading markets for Turkey's automotive exports. Russia's automotive imports amounted to $21.5 billion in 2017 and $23.6 billion in 2018, while Turkey's automotive exports to Russia rose 38% to $328 million in 2017 and $454 million in 2018. In 2019, Turkey's automotive exports to Russia are expected to exceed $500 million.

The main export items of Russia were listed as passenger cars with $1.3 billion, motor vehicles for goods transport with $371 million, automotive components and parts with $561 million and special purpose motor vehicles with $421 million. In Turkey's exports to Russia, automotive supply industry products took first place, while passenger cars, buses, minibuses, midibuses, special purpose motor vehicles, motor vehicles for goods transport and tow trucks were among the most exported product groups in the main industry.