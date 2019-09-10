8 Turkish auto startups to attend New Mobility World event at Frankfurt Motor Show

Eight Turkish startups will participate in the New Mobility World event at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show.

The startups, backed by the Uludağ Automotive Industry Exporters Association (OIB), will introduce their future technologies at the fair.

The heart of the automotive world will beat in Frankfurt from Sept. 12 to Sept. 22. The companies participating in the 68th Frankfurt Motor Show will unveil their latest models and concepts. Meanwhile at New Mobility World, held simultaneously with the Frankfurt Motor Show since 2015, startup companies with solutions for future automotive technologies and mobility will introduce their new products. Turkish startups are participating for the first time in the New Mobility World, which has become the meeting point for the world's leading companies in automotive technologies and mobility. The startup companies from Turkey will have the opportunity to present the new solutions they developed for the sustainable future of the automotive industry.

The startups, in its 56-square-meter booth, will display their solutions and introduce their new ideas about battery technologies and renewable energy systems, electric vehicle technologies, augmented reality and wearable software, telematics devices, robot technologies and energy sharing infrastructures. OIB has held the "Future of Automotive Industry" design competition to allow Turkey to become not only a strong production center in the global automotive industry, but also a center of research and development (R&D), innovation and design.

The association selected eight startups from among 100 companies in the competition. Car4Future, drivee, Enwair, VSight, NextHorizons, REPG, Kodeco and Enlil were chosen to attend the fair and represent Turkey. REPG is a manufacturer of range extenders based on a renewable energy source for electric and hybrid vehicles and fuel systems for conventional vehicles. Car4Future, on the other hand, has developed a charging energy sharing network with blockchain for electric and autonomous vehicles. Moreover, Enwair focuses on anode and cathode materials that directly affect battery capacity. Kodeco offers transportation solutions of the future with clean energy and smart technologies for autonomous and electric vehicles.

Two domestic models on display

Car models produced in Turkey will be showcased at the Frankfurt Motor Show. The world launch of the new i10, produced by Hyundai Assan in İzmit will be held in Frankfurt. The new i10, which will be exported to more than 45 countries, stands out for its high-class safety and technological features. The 10th generation Civic Sedan, given a facelift by Honda Turkey, will be another domestic model to be exhibited at the Frankfurt fair.

The Frankfurt Motor Show is preparing to open its doors to the media tomorrow with significant shortcomings. A total of 22 car brands - Alfa Romeo, Aston Martin, Alpine, Bugatti, Citroen, DS, Fiat, Ferrari, Jeep, Infiniti, Kia, Maserati, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Nissan, Peugeot, Rolls-Royce, Toyota, Suzuki, Subaru and Volvo - are not participating in the fair, organized under the theme of "Driving Tomorrow."

The fair will be officially opened on Sept. 12 and will remain open until Sept. 22.