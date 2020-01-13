Turkey's domestic car to be globally registered brand

Officials have been carrying out trademark applications meticulously abroad for Turkey's homegrown fully electric car, following the vehicle's introduction in Turkey in late December.

Turkey's Automobile Joint Venture Group (TOGG) has already applied for design registration to several countries, including Russia, the U.S., India, China, Japan, South Korea and some European countries.

Along with the applications, the venture group has also applied to the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office (TürkPatent) to receive the industrial property rights of the domestic car, which is set to begin mass production in 2022.

The patent applications to TürkPatent included those of the rights of the car's "cruise control system" along with its "semi-replaceable battery, interchangeable battery system and mechanical connection structure."

The patent and registration authority has already approved applications made by TOGG under three different titles, while reports on other subjects are expected to be prepared by the authority soon.

TürkPatent Chairman Habip Asan told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the industrial property rights provided by the institution provide national-level protection thus the venture company has to make applications abroad to preserve its rights in those countries as well.

A product of Turkey's 60-year dream, the domestic automobile was developed and designed by TOGG in just 18 months.

TOGG aims to become Turkey's first global brand and, therefore, works to introduce novelties and first-of-a-kind qualities in terms of technical features and equipment of the automobiles it will release.

Asan said TOGG has been cautiously carrying out the works regarding both registrations and receiving the industrial property rights of the domestic car from the very beginning of the process.

TOGG has also rented a 9,000 square meter area in Informatics Valley, an important project established in northwestern Turkey's Kocaeli province as a national and international innovation center of the Industry and Technology Ministry.

As an important transition corridor between Europe and Asia, Kocaeli is among the leading provinces contributing to the Turkish manufacturing industry's production capacity.

The consortium's sports utility vehicle (SUV) in the C-segment will be the first fully electric SUV in Europe. It will also surpass competitors with the longest wheelbase, largest internal volume and fastest pickup performance.

The fully electric SUV will come in two different engine configurations: 200 horsepower and 400 horsepower. The 400 horsepower will go from 0 to 100 kph in 4.8 seconds. It will have a range of up to 500 kilometers, and its locally produced lithium-ion battery will charge to 80% in under 30 minutes.

TOGG comprises of five of Turkey's leading industrial groups that have joined forces to build the car. It will establish a factory in the northwestern province of Bursa, often dubbed the capital of Turkey's automotive industry. The groundbreaking ceremony for the factory, to cover over 1 million square meters in Bursa's Gemlik district, is expected to be held in the first half of this year.