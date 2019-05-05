North Macedonians head to polls to vote for new president in runoff

North Macedonians returned to the ballot box on a rainy Sunday for a presidential run-off that risks creating a headache for the ruling Social Democrats, whose candidate is pitted against a nationalist-backed rival.

Turnout figures will be as important as who takes the lead, with 40 percent of the electorate needed to vote to validate the poll.

Voters will choose between Stevo Pendarovski, from the governing Social Democrats (SDSM), who pulled ahead by a razor-thin margin last time, and Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova of the nationalist VMRO.

The vote follows the country's recent name change under an agreement with Greece, which ended a 28-year diplomatic row.

In February, the country added "North" to its name to differentiate itself from the ancient Greek province of Macedonia. In return, Athens removed obstacles for Skopje to become a member of NATO.

Skopje is also hoping that, with Greece's veto lifted, the country will receive an invitation to begin EU membership talks in June.

Pendarovski supports the deal with Greece, while Siljanovska-Davkova and incumbent President Gjorge Ivanov of the VMRO also want to join NATO and the EU, but are critical of the agreement and name change.

The president carries limited authority in North Macedonia, and the next head of state cannot revert the constitutionally adopted new name.

If the legally enshrined minimum voter participation threshold of 40% isn't crossed, the whole election will have to be rerun.

The turnout two weeks ago was 41%.

Polling stations are set to close at 7 p.m. (1700 GMT), with results expected late Sunday evening.