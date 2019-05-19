Turkish Red Crescent distributes Ramadan aid in Kosovo's Prizren

Turkish Red Crescent lent a helping hand to hundreds of needy people in Kosovo as part of its relief work during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Food packages were distributed to the families in need in southwestern Kosovo city of Prizren.

Turkish Red Crescent Deputy General Manager Mustafa Tutkun told Anadolu Agency that they reach people in need in 38 different countries.

"We will try to reach thousands of Turkish, Bosniak and Albanian families who need help throughout Kosovo during the month of Ramadan," said Tutkun.

Turkey's Consul General to Prizren Eylem Altunya said that such humanitarian activities complement Turkey's foreign policy.

Hadiye Taduska, a residence of Prizren, said: "May Allah bless Turkish Red Crescent for remembering us every year."

During Ramadan, Turkish Red Crescent will distribute food packages to thousands of Kosovo families.