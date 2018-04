Turkish basketball team Darüşşafaka will host Russia's Lokomotiv Kuban this evening in ULEB Cup Final series' second match.

The first match in Russia resulted in Darüşşafaka's favor with a 81-78 score.

This is the first time Darüşşafaka is playing ULEB Cup final.

A victory in the final will be Turkey's eighth European title in basketball, the first one was claimed by Anadolu Efes in 1996 in Korac Cup.