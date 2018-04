Darüşşafaka won the Euro Cup title after beating Russia's Lokomotiv Kuban 67-59 in Istanbul.

The Istanbul club took a 2-0 series lead and became the Euro Cup champions. They defeated Lokomotiv Kuban 81-78 in Russia last week.

Scottie Wilbekin was again on top form. He finished with 28 points for Darüşşafaka and was selected as the final's Most Valuable Player.

The cup marked Darüşşafaka's first in European competitions, and the eighth in Turkish basketball history.