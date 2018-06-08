Durant's heroics power Warriors to brink of NBA crown

Defending champion Golden State, powered by 43 points from Kevin Durant, moved to the brink of a third NBA title in four seasons Wednesday by defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102. The Warriors seized a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven NBA Finals, and by winning game four today would complete the first championship series sweep since Cleveland was blanked by San Antonio in 2007.

"I don't want to downplay anything, but I don't want to act like this is the end of the road," Durant said. "We did some things that we need to correct if we want to win the next game. I've just got stay locked in."

No team has ever recovered from a 3-0 deficit to win an NBA playoff series, but the Cavaliers made the top comeback in NBA Finals history in 2016 from 3-1 down to swipe a title from Golden State.

"It's definitely a tough loss," said Cavaliers star LeBron James. "We had our chances. But we have another opportunity on Friday to extend the series but we've got to come out and play 48 minutes."

Durant added 12 rebounds and seven assists to his top playoff scoring total, but it was not until his 3-pointer with 49 seconds remaining to give the Warriors a 106-100 lead that Cleveland's fate was sealed.

"That was amazing what he did out there," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "Some of those shots, I don't think anybody in the world but him could have made those shots. He was incredible."

"He's definitely an assassin and that was one of those assassin plays right there," James said.

"It was like déja vu seeing that shot again," Cavaliers forward Kevin Love said.

It was another dagger in the title hopes of James, who had 33 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, while Kevin Love added 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Cavaliers.