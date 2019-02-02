Fenerbahçe tops EuroLeague despite third defeat

Turkish Airlines EuroLeague leaders Fenerbahçe Beko lost to Bayern Munich 90-86 Thursday in an away match, yet remains the most favorite for the Final Four.

Having won 18 games out of 21 this season, the Yellow Canaries were defeated by their German rival in Munich.

Fenerbahçe Beko point guard Ali Muhammed was red hot in the Round 21 game at the Audi Dome, producing 23 points.

The Istanbul giants' Italian forward Luigi Datome scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds. The other Fenerbahçe Beko star, French center Joffrey Lauvergne, tallied 12 points for his team and had six rebounds.

But Bayern Munich won the battle. Munich's Derrick Williams and Stefan Jovic were the key factors behind its victory as the duo scored 19 points each.

Bayern's German forward Danilo Barthel produced 14 points for his team and took seven rebounds as well. Last year's EuroLeague finalists Fenerbahçe Beko now top the league despite Thursday's loss.

EuroLeague competitions bring Europe's top basketball clubs together. Sixteen teams – four Spanish, three Turkish, two Russian and two Greek teams and one team each from Germany, Italy, Israel, Lithuania and Montenegro – are competing in this year's competition.

Turkey is represented by Anadolu Efes, Fenerbahçe Beko and Daruşşafaka Tekfen.

The regular season is being played from Oct. 11, 2018, to April 5, 2019. The best eight of 16 teams will advance to the playoffs.

The playoffs will take place between April 16 and April 30. Winners will advance to the Final Four, to be played between May 17 and May 19 in single-elimination matchups.