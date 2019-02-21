Turkey's Anadolu Efes beat Olympiakos in EuroLeague

Anadolu Efes beat Greece's Olympiakos on Thursday in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague regular season.

Anadolu Efes' Simon Krunoslav scored 13 points while Adrien Moerman has 12 and Shane Larkin added 11 points, 4 rebounds and 8 assists in the 75-65 home victory.

The Turkish team maintained its grip on fourth place in the standings at 15-8.

Turkish teams Fenerbahçe Beko and Darussafaka Tekfen will square off Friday.

At 3-19 Darussafaka is 16th overall and at the bottom of the league.

Fenerbahçe Beko is at the top of the league with a record of 19-3.

EuroLeague competitions bring Europe's top basketball teams together.

Sixteen teams are competing -- four Spanish, three Turkish, two Russian and two Greek teams and one team each from Germany, Italy, Israel, Lithuania and Montenegro.

Turkey is represented by Anadolu Efes, Fenerbahçe Beko and Darüşşafaka Tekfen.

The regular season is played Oct. 11, 2018 to April 5, 2019 with the top eight advancing to the playoffs.

The playoffs will take place between April 16-30. Winners will advance to the Final Four to be played May 17-19 in single-elimination matchups.