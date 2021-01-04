Daily Sabah logo

Sand, heat and roaring engines: Stage 2 of Dakar Rally

Jan 04, 2021 3:13 pm +03 +03:00

The Dakar, one of motorsport's most dangerous and grueling events, is being held entirely in Saudi Arabia for the second time, with competitors in a protective bubble after testing negative for COVID-19.

Biker Walter Roelants of Belgium is stuck in a dune during Stage 2 of the Dakar Rally 2021 between Bisha and Wadi Ad-Dawasir in Saudi Arabia, Jan. 4, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

The Dakar Rally 2021 started Sunday and will end Jan. 15.

French driver Sebastien Loeb and co-driver Daniel Elena of Monaco compete during Stage 2 of the Dakar Rally 2021 between Bisha and Wadi Ad-Dawasir, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 4, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

South Racing Can-Am's Francisco Lopez Contardo and Co-Driver Juan Pablo Latrach Vinagre in action during Stage 2.

(Reuters Photo)

Master's Dmitry Sotnikov and Co-Driver Ruslan Akhmadeev drive their truck through a dune during the race.

(AFP Photo)

A participant leaves a trail of dust and sand while taking a turn during Stage 2 of the Dakar Rally 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team's Franco Caimi in action during Stage 2.

(Reuters Photo)

Dust rises as a participant races through the hills during Stage 2 of the Dakar Rally 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Story Racing S.R.O.'s Laisvydas Kancius seen in action during Stage 2 of the Dakar Rally 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

MX Devesa By Berta's Pablo Copetti jumps over a dune during the race.

(Reuters Photo)

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing's Luciano Benavides does a wheelie during Stage 2.

(Reuters Photo)

A participant of the car category drifts through the sand between Bisha and Wadi Ad-Dawasir, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 4, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Orlen Team/Overdrive's Jakub Przygonski and co-driver Timo Gottschalk drive in their Toyota during Stage 2.

(Reuters Photo)

A biker races down a dune during Stage 2 of the Dakar Rally 2021 with the sun blazing over them.

(AFP Photo)

Kamaz's Russian driver Anton Shibalov and co-drivers Dmitry Nikitin and Ivan Tatarinov compete during Stage 2 of the Dakar Rally 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Australian biker Toby Price powers his KTM during Stage 2 of the Dakar Rally 2021 between Bisha and Wadi Ad-Dawasir, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 4, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

