Sand, heat and roaring engines: Stage 2 of Dakar Rally

The Dakar, one of motorsport's most dangerous and grueling events, is being held entirely in Saudi Arabia for the second time, with competitors in a protective bubble after testing negative for COVID-19.

Biker Walter Roelants of Belgium is stuck in a dune during Stage 2 of the Dakar Rally 2021 between Bisha and Wadi Ad-Dawasir in Saudi Arabia, Jan. 4, 2021.

(AFP Photo)