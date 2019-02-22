Turkey beats Slovenia in 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifier

Turkey defeated Slovenia 77-58 in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 European Qualifiers match on Friday in the Turkish capital Ankara.

After a slow start in the first quarter (11-17) at Ankara Arena, Turkey managed to pick up their pace and got the lead after the first half with 34-26 score.

In the third quarter, the gap increased even more as Turkey easily cruised to victory, their nineth in Group I.

Buğrahan Tuncer scored 22 points, while Sinan Güler chipped in with 12 points in the win.

Turkey guaranteed to compete in the 2019 World Cup in China before the last two matches against Slovenia and Spain in FIBA World Cup Qualifiers.

On Feb. 25, Turkey will face Spain in their last match in the group.

Turkey is at second place in Group I with 8 wins and 3 losses.

Slovenia has no chance to qualify as they are at the bottom of the group with 2 wins and 8 losses.

The top three teams from the groups will qualify for the FIBA Basketball 2019 World Cup to be held on Aug. 31-Sept. 15 in China.