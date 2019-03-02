Istanbul basketball team Fenerbahçe wins Women's Turkish Cup

Istanbul basketball team Fenerbahçe won the Women's Turkish Cup by beating Adana's BOTAŞ 60-53 on Saturday.

Fenerbahçe's Kelsey Plum made a major contribution to the victory by scoring 12 points. Nicole Hartley and Ayşe Cora also took 20 points in total.

For BOTAŞ, Elizabeth Williams scored 15 points, and Tijana Krivacevic scored 11.

Following Saturday's victory, Fenerbahçe claimed the trophy from Abdullah Erin, governor of southeastern city of Şanlıurfa, and Ömer Onan of the Turkish Basketball Federation.

Fenerbahçe's Kia Vaughn got the Most Valuable Player (MVP) trophy for her performance.