Fener takes on Real in THY Euroleague Round 25

Round 25 of the Turkish Airlines (THY) Euroleague kicks off today with the Darüşşafaka Tekfen vs. Panathinaikos match.

The game to watch, however, will be the showdown between leader Fenerbahçe Beko and Real Madrid in Spain. The last two league champions are too familiar with each other, and it will be a closely fought game as their last four games have been settled by 5 points or less. The Spanish outfit dropped to third place this season and are one win behind CSKA Moscow. Upset by a loss to Barcelona last week aggravated their troubles. Fenerbahçe is two games clear at the top of the standings and boasts 21 wins.

Panathinaikos will seek to win away from home again when it travels to Istanbul to challenge Darüşşafaka, which languishes at the bottom of Euroleague with only 3 wins and 21 losses. The Greek side, which last defeated Herbalife Gran Canaria, hopes to boost their chances to rise from the 11th spot. Still, there is a tough path ahead as Panathinaikos will take on CSKA Moscow, Baskonia, Milan and Madrid in the next four games after Darüşşafaka.

Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv will travel to Germany to square off against fellow playoffs candidate FC Bayern Munich. It secured vital wins against Panathinaikos, Olympiacos and Darüşşafaka, but the Israeli team had a hard time in away games against Baskonia and Milan. A victory in Germany can boost their chances on the path to the playoffs. The German side is one win ahead of Maccabi.