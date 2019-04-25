Fenerbahçe Beko advances to 5th consecutive EuroLeague Final Four

Turkey's Fenerbahçe Beko advanced to the Turkish Airlines (THY) EuroLeague Final Four after eliminating Lithuania's Zalgiris Kaunas 99-82 on Thursday, closing out the series 3-1.

Ali Muhammed (Bobby Dixon) was the man of the match for Fenerbahçe, as he had an almost perfect shooting night from the field, making nine out of 10 field goals and two of two free throws, as well as scoring 25 points and making four assists.

This is Fenerbahçe Beko's fifth consecutive time in the Final Four.

Fenerbahçe won the EuroLeague title in 2017, but in 2016 and 2018 lost in the final.

Defending EuroLeague champion Real Madrid are now in the Final Four phase, eliminating Greek opponents Panathinaikos OPAP in the quarterfinal.

Spain's Real Madrid were the first to qualify for the 2019 Final Four. Beating Panathinaikos OPAP 89-82 in game three in Athens on Tuesday, Real Madrid swept their opponents by 3-0 in the last eight.

The Final Four will be played on May 17-19 at Fernando Buesa Arena in the Spanish city of Vitoria-Gasteiz in single-elimination matchups.