Anadolu Efes thrash Barcelona in playoffs

Anadolu Efes hammered Spanish opponents Barcelona Lassa 102-68 to lead the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague quarterfinal playoffs late Wednesday. Beating Barcelona Lassa heavily in the thirds game held at Palau Blaugrana arena in Spain, Anadolu Efes took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five playoff series.

Anadolu Efes' U.S. point guard Shane Larkin was the key player for the Turkish victory, scoring 30 points. German center Tibor Pleiss tallied 14 points and six rebounds. The next game of the series will be in Barcelona on Friday.

The winners of the playoffs will advance to the Final Four to be played May 17-19 at Fernando Buesa Arena in the Spanish city of Vitoria-Gasteiz in single elimination matchups.