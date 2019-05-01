Anadolu Efes advances to Euroleague Final Four

Turkey's Anadolu Efes beat its Spanish rival Barcelona Lassa 80-71 on Wednesday in the fifth and last leg of the playoff quarterfinals of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague, securing its first Final Four ticket in 18 years.

Shane Larking and Adrien Moerman each scored 18 points for Efes in the historic win.

Efes will now vie against its fellow Turkish rival Fenerbahçe Beko in the Final Four while CSKA Moscow will face defending champion Real Madrid.

This year is the first time ever that two Turkish clubs have advanced to the Final Four.

Efes last reached the Final Four in the 1999-2000 and 2000-2001 season, before EuroLeague switched to its current format.