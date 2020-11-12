10+ indoor hobbies to get through the (pandemic) winter

With the slew of online resources, learning a language can be really fun. You don't even have to learn a spoken language! Sign language is just as interesting and can even help more people feel included. Just don’t pressure yourself to become fluent in a few weeks. It is just as rewarding to learn basic phrases and expressions and be able to understand them while watching a subtitled movie or series of the desired language.
This hobby may seem like a relic from childhood, but considering how many different patterns and shapes there are out there nowadays, it can be truly fun to piece together your favorite artwork. Plus, once you are done and if you decide to frame it, you’ll have a great piece of art to hang in your home.
Since the start of the pandemic, many have been picking up sourdough bread baking, but don’t just get stuck in that box. Challenge yourself to use the things you have at home to make something different every other day or week. Pinterest has an abundance of creative recipes, making it is easier to face the dreaded question of: “What should I cook today?”
There are many kinds of paint out there, and it can be overwhelming at first to decide which form you might want to pick up. Watercolors, gouache, oil painting and acrylics are the first ones that come to mind. Completing a small project through a video tutorial is really helpful if you want guidance, or just find the best way to express yourself through your painting. If you don’t want to get your hands dirty, you can always give digital mediums a try as well.
From the endless possibilities of Photoshop to DaVinci Resolve’s video editing software, there is so much software out there that begs to be explored. Maybe you’ll eventually need it at work or you just want to get your creative juices flowing. Or maybe there is a game you always wanted to make. There are many cheap programs readily available (and some are even free) and even more tutorials that can be followed on YouTube or similar webpages. If you are willing to invest a bit of money, Skillshare, Udemy and other services provide easy-to-follow courses with feedback to get the hang of it.
With the digital age we are living in right now, handwriting has become more valuable than ever. Learn to hone those letters with the age-old craft to adorn your next holiday or birthday card. Be it with a dip pen, a brush or a wide variety of pens, you can make any quote stand out.
Hygiene has always been important, but nowadays it feels more crucial than ever to get those hands washed decently. So it might be a natural jump to try out the art of soapmaking. You’ll feel like a scientist while figuring out the right temperature and mixtures that are required to get your desired soap bar. If that seems too complicated, there are melt-and-pour kits and techniques as well. Once you dive into the soapmaking world, you’ll see that the possibilities are nearly endless.
Cold weather has arrived, so starting to knit will keep you warm, not only thanks to what you make but also the process of making it. If you haven't held those two needles before, just start out small and, if you knit while binge-watching a show, you’ll see that in no time you have a scarf or other knitwear.
The faster brother of knitting, crocheting is incredibly easy to pick up. Especially if you get yourself a thicker bit of yarn and a bigger needle, you’ll see that you might start outfitting everyone with simple beanies in a week! Crocheting uses up more yarn than knitting but is much more rewarding due to the fast progress you can make.
Read about the basics of crocheting here.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.