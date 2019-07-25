Anadolu Efes extends deal with Shane Larkin

Tahİncioğlu Basketball Super League Champion Anadolu Efes has extended its deal with U.S. point guard Shane Larkin for another year. The navy blue and whites have announced a 1+1-year deal with Larkin, who had been transferred in from the NBA at the beginning of the last season.

Having taken the court in 35 matches for Anadolu Efes in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague last season, Larkin struggled with 12.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 0.9 steal on average.

The U.S. point guard scored 15.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.8 steals on average in 24 games in the Basketball Super League. Larkin was named the most valuable player, especially for his performance in the final series, where his team reached its 14th title. In the Anadolu Efes jersey, Larkin won the Super League title, the Presidential Cup and finished second in the Europa League last season.