Chris Singleton joins Anadolu Efes

Turkish basketball powerhouse Anadolu Efes signed U.S. forward Chris Singleton, the club said yesterday. In a Twitter post, the Istanbul club said it has inked 1+1-year deal with Singleton.

Singleton, 29, last played for Spain's Barcelona Lassa. Last season, he averaged 8 points and 4.4 rebounds in 35 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague appearances for Barcelona Lassa.

Singleton saw his career high in Oct. 2016, scoring 26 points against Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv while he was playing for Panathinaikos Superfoods Athens. Singleton played for the NBA team Washington Wizards, from 2011 to 2014.