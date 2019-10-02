History on Fener's side as it heads to EuroLeague

Fenerbahçe may have lost its luster on a football pitch but in the world of basketball, it is still one of the best Turkish teams in Europe. The only Turkish club to win the EuroLeague, Fenerbahçe will have history on its side when it takes on Real Madrid to kick off its Turkish Airlines EuroLeague campaign on Oct. 3.

Besides the title in the 2016-17 season, Fenerbahçe has played five consecutive Final Four, three times making it to the final. Fenerbahçe's EuroLeague campaign will feature an almost unchanged lineup from the last season. Eleven of its current players have the experience of last year's Final Four and the Yellow Canaries had a muted transfer window in the summer. Yet, they were still the talk of the town thanks to the addition of former EuroLeague MVP, Nando De Colo. With the addition of other newcomers, like veteran Derrick Williams and Leo Westermann and young talent Ekrem Sancaklı, Fenerbahçe has boosted its chances for another title bid.

The team will rely much on its backcourt with the experienced trio of De Colo, Kostas Sloukas and Ali Muhammed. De Colo complements his teammates with his pass timing while Sloukas will perform double duties in assisting and scoring. Muhammed, on the other hand, is lauded for his terrific shooting. At small forward, Luigi Datome and Nikola Kalinic will be reliable fixtures for Fenerbahçe this season. In the front court, Fenerbahçe has brought back last season's MVP Jan Vesely while Derrick Williams, who saved Bayern Munich with decisive points in the last minutes, will accompany him.