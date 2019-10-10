EuroLeague: Fenerbahçe to face Crvena Zvezda

Turkey's Fenerbahçe Beko will face Serbia's Crvena Zvezda in the Turkish Airlines (THY) EuroLeague 2019-20 regular season. At home in Belgrade, Crvena Zvezda will host Fenerbahçe as both sides hope for their first season victory after losing their first matches.

The Turkish Airlines EuroLeague 2019-20 regular season started on Oct. 3. In the season opener, Fenerbahçe lost 81-77 against Real Madrid, while Greek team Panathinaikos OPAP beat Serbian Crvena Zvezda 87-82. Fenerbahçe advanced to the final four for the fifth straight year including last year. It won the EuroLeague title in 2017.

Meanwhile, another Turkish club, Anadolu Efes, will play against Germany's Alba Berlin in the EuroLeague on Friday. In their first matches this season, Anadolu Efes were defeated by Spain's Barcelona while Alba Berlin beat Zenit. Anadolu Efes were the 2019 EuroLeague runners-up, reaching the EuroLeague final for the first time in their history.

Last season, both of the Turkish clubs advanced to the Final Four for the first time ever. Anadolu Efes beat Fenerbahçe Beko 92-73 to reach the EuroLeague final before losing the final against Russia's CSKA Moscow 83-91. The Turkish Airlines EuroLeague regular season will conclude on April 10, 2020. The Final Four will be held at Lanxess Arena in Germany's Cologne between May 22-24.