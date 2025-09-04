Daily Sabah logo

The Hue Imperial City shines as a living heritage site in Vietnam

by Daily Sabah with AA Sep 04, 2025 11:17 am +03 +03:00

Located along the Perfume River in Hue, Vietnam, the Imperial City lies within the second and third ramparts of the Hue Citadel, which served as the seat of power between 1802 and 1945.

AA

Built during the Nguyen Dynasty, the palace complex once housed magnificent palaces, residences, pavilions, and theaters for the emperor and his family, as well as meticulously designed gardens and ancestral temples.

AA

Although more than 150 structures once stood in the area, only a limited number have survived due to wars and fires. Today, restoration efforts supported by national and international organizations aim to preserve the site’s historic fabric.

AA

Inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1993, the Imperial City offers visitors a glimpse into Vietnam’s rich past.

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

