Anadolu Efes beats Olympiacos to claim season's 5th EuroLeague win

Turkish basketball powerhouse Anadolu Efes defeated Greece's Olympiacos Piraeus in the Round 7 regular season match of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Thursday.

A dominant performance in the second quarter, ending 32-11 for the Istanbul club, propelled Efes to victory as it led the half by 18 points (53-35) and never looked back.

Anadolu Efes guards, Serbian Vasilije Micic and U.S. star Shane Larkin, were the top scorers of the game. Micic clinched 27 points and Larkin racked up 24.

For the losing side, Brandon Paul produced 15 points and Georgios Printezis scored 14 points.



Anadolu Efes has five wins in the last six games, ranking fifth among 18 clubs.

Olympiacos, on the other hand, has only two victories this season in the EuroLeague, ranking 14th in standings.

Here are Thursday's results from other EuroLeague matches:

Zenit St Petersburg v. Khimki Moscow: 73-87

Crvena Zvezda Belgrade v. Real Madrid: 60-75

Maccabi Tel Aviv v. Alba Berlin: 104-78

Olimpia Milano v. Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz: 81-74