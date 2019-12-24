EuroLeague: Ivanovic begins 3rd stint with Baskonia

Is the third time really the charm, as the saying goes? Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz is about to find out. The Spain-based EuroLeague basketball club Tuesday appointed Turkish club Beşiktaş' Dusko Ivanovic to a third go-around as the team's coach.



"KIROLBET Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz and Coach Dusko Ivanovic are together again after the sides agreed on a contract that will put Ivanovic on the Baskonia sidelines for the remainder of the season," EuroLeague said in a statement.

Ivanovic, 62, is expected to be on the bench for their game against ALBA Berlin Thursday after moving from Beşiktaş, which he has coached since the 2018-19 season.

As the winningest coach in Spain's Baskonia history, Ivanovic replaced Velimir Perasovic, whose contract was terminated last week.



"This will be Ivanovic's third stint with Baskonia. He previously coached the club from 2000 to 2005 and again from 2008 to 2012," said EuroLeague.



"Ivanovic led the club to two of its three Spanish League titles [2002 and 2010], to the EuroLeague Finals in 2001 and to the EuroLeague championship game in 2005." As a Jugoplastika Split player, Ivanovic is a two-time champion of EuroLeague, sponsored by Turkish Airlines.