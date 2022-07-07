Running with the bulls: Spain reprises wild festival

The bulls raced along a course from their pen to the bull ring in under 3 minutes, guided by six tame steers that keep the herd together.
Residents watch from balconies as participants run ahead of bulls during the "encierro" (bull run) of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain on July 7, 2022.
People flock to the Spanish city with a population of 200,000 from around the world to see if they have what it takes.
Two residents look on from a balcony displaying an "Ikurrina" Basque flag during the "encierro" (bull run) of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain on July 7, 2022.
