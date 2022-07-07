Daily Sabah logo

Running with the bulls: Spain reprises wild festival

by Agencies Jul 07, 2022 9:30 pm +03 +03:00

Bulls ran through the streets of Pamplona, Spain as brave revelers took part in the first bull run since 2019 at the San Fermin festival.

Participants run ahead of bulls during the "encierro" (bull run) of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain on July 7, 2022.

AFP

Half-ton fighting bulls knocked over people running for their lives through the streets, sending at least five to hospital.

Participants run ahead of bulls during the "encierro" (bull-run) of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain on July 7, 2022.

AFP

Luckily, there were no casualties.

Participants run ahead of bulls during the "encierro" (bull-run) of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain on July 7, 2022.

AFP

The bulls raced along a course from their pen to the bull ring in under 3 minutes, guided by six tame steers that keep the herd together.

Residents watch from balconies as participants run ahead of bulls during the "encierro" (bull run) of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain on July 7, 2022.

AFP

The bulls will be killed in bullfights later in the day.

Participants run ahead of bulls during the "encierro" (bull run) of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain on July 7, 2022.

AFP

People flock to the Spanish city with a population of 200,000 from around the world to see if they have what it takes.

Two residents look on from a balcony displaying an "Ikurrina" Basque flag during the "encierro" (bull run) of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain on July 7, 2022.

AFP

The annual festival, made famous by Ernest Hemingway's 1926 novel "The Sun Also Rises," was last held in 2019.

A participant rests on a fence during the "encierro" in Pamplona, northern Spain on July 7, 2022.

AFP

Officials called off the hugely popular event in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the first time the festival had been canceled since Spain's 1936-1939 civil war.

A participant is overthrown by a young cow after the bull run in Pamplona, northern Spain on July 7, 2022.

AFP

Sixteen people have died in the bull runs since 1910. The last death occurred in 2009.

Participants run ahead of bulls during the "encierro" bull run as part of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain on July 7, 2022.

AFP

Participants and bulls run out of a corral during the "encierro" (bull run) in Pamplona, northern Spain on July 7, 2022.

AFP

Participants run ahead of bulls during the "encierro" (bull run) of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain on July 7, 2022.

AFP

Revelers run next to the Fire Bull, a man carrying a bull figure packed with fireworks, during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain July 6, 2022.

REUTERS

A participant is overthrown by a young cow after the "encierro" (bull run) of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain on July 7, 2022.

AFP

Revelers celebrate as the traditional "chupinazo” firework is ignited to start the San Fermin bull run festival in Pamplona, Spain, Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

AP

Participants run ahead of bulls during the "encierro" of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain on July 7, 2022.

AFP

A participant looks on from behind a fence during the "encierro" (bull run) of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain on July 7, 2022.

AFP

A participant is pushed against a fence by bulls during the "encierro" (bull run) of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain on July 7, 2022.

AFP

