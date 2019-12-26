Fenerbahçe Beko to face Valencia in EuroLeague

Turkey's Fenerbahçe Beko will face Spain's Valencia Basket in the 16th regular season match of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague on Friday.

The game will tip off at 8:45 p.m. local time (1745GMT) in Istanbul's Ülker Sports Arena.

Fenerbahçe has failed to meet its fans' expectations this season in the EuroLeague, recording only five wins and 10 losses for 15th place.

The Istanbul club was defeated by Russia's Zenit Saint Petersburg 84-81 last week as Zenit's French guard Andrew Albicy scored a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2.6 seconds remaining in a hard-fought game.

Valencia Basket sit in 11th place with 6-9 record.

Fenerbahçe Beko have 300 victories and 224 defeats in European matches in their history.