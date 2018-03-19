AK Party deputy aims to counter smear campaign against Erdoğan with new book

Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Ankara deputy Yalçın Akdoğan said that his book titled "Leader, Political Leadership, Erdoğan" examines the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and gives the best answer to the campaigns being conducted against Turkey."The root cause of the civil wars, conflicts, poverty and discrimination is the lack of solutions produced by politics and the rulers' failure to present leadership. Despite the global problem of leadership, President Erdoğan has been displaying significant leadership and a moral stance," Akdoğan said, commenting on his book which will be published in four languages; English, Arabic, Azerbaijani and Russian.

Akdoğan stressed that "with his determination in the fight against terrorism, President Erdoğan has been changing the plans of the global policy engineers over the Middle East." He underlined that people from North Africa, the Middle East, the Balkans and the Caucasus now turn to Turkey for help as a result of President Erdoğan's leadership. He added that with the understanding of "the world is bigger than five," Turkey has been providing support to the oppressed people around the world with the leadership of Erdoğan.

Akdoğan highlighted that "while actors who are expected to be take active role in the face of oppression have not, President Erdoğan has become the voice of the oppressed."

President Erdoğan who is also the chairman of the ruling AK Party, is the first president elected by a popular vote. In 2014 elections, Erdoğan won with 51.7 percent of the vote, becoming the country's 12th president. Prior to his election as president, Erdoğan served as prime minister in 2003-2014. In relation to the international support for the President, Akdoğan also said that as President Erdoğan is admired around the world, and his book in four languages will further provide insight into the leadership of Erdoğan. He also added that "the book will be the best answer to the campaign targeting our President and Turkey."