Book fair to shed light on libraries in Islamic civilization

The fourth International Turkey Arabic Book and Culture Days open its doors with the theme "Libraries, Our Civilization Memory." Many local and foreign scholars, academicians, publishers and authors will attend the event, where the topic libraries will have a central place. Hosted by the Üsküdar Municipality, the organization will kick off on Feb. 22 under the auspices of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey. There will be many exhibitions, panels and symposiums as part of the organization.

The event, to be organized at Üsküdar Bağlarbaşı Congress and Culture Center between Feb. 22 and March 3, aims to reveal scientific accumulation and common cultural heritage that Islamic civilization has had for centuries. Participants can visit the exhibitions titled "Libraries from Past to Present" and "July 15," looking into the failed coup attempt in 2016 and commemorating the Turkish people's brave fight against it, within the context of the event. Authors, academicians and scientists coming from the four corners of the world will also pay visits to various libraries and madrasahs in Istanbul.

Librarianship in Islamic civilization

Libraries held an important place in scientific and cultural life throughout the history of Islam. Books and libraries were given great importance since the first periods of Islam. Many Islamic civilizations, especially the Abbasids and Umayyads, established large libraries in cities like Baghdad, Cairo and Cordoba. Libraries played a leading role in the protection of scientific and cultural memory of the Islamic civilizations. The Turkish Writers Association's Istanbul Branch also draws attention to libraries' contribution to our common memory with the Arabic Book and Culture Days. At the event, it is aimed that the importance of libraries will be underlined with exhibitions and trips. Within the scope of the event, thousands of writers, academicians and scientists will meet and share cultural heritage with visitors. In this way, it will be assured that linguistic and religious brotherhood will be reinforced.

About 300 academicians, 60 publishing houses meet

For the International Turkey Arabic Book and Culture Days publishing houses and writers from Turkey, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Sudan, Qatar and Kuwait will participate.

The books of about 60 publishing houses from Turkey and Islamic countries will meet bibliophiles at this fair. The Arabic Book and Culture Days has turned into a great cultural feast as it is an international event bringing nearly 300 scientists and academicians together.

Various institutions including Manuscript Institution of Turkey, Atatürk Supreme Council for Culture, Language and History Publications, Turkish Language Society, Turkish Historical Society, Turkish Religious Foundation Publications, Center for Islamic Studies (ISAM), the Library of Islamic History, Art and Culture (IRCICA), Marmara University Faculty of Theology Foundation Publications (IFAV) will take part in this great meeting.