Turkish, Hungarian poets translate and read poetry

The Hungarian Cultural Center will host the presentation of a Turkish-Hungarian poetry translation workshop at the Hungarian Cultural Center tomorrow, starting at 7 p.m.

As part of the 3rd Istanbul Offline Poetry Festival, four Hungarian and four Turkish poets, Ferenc Andre, Anna Terek, Benji Horvath, Hajnal Csilla Nagy, Umut Yalım, Yaprak Damla Yıldırım, Efe Duyan and Gökçenur Ç., gathered together for four days in order to translate each other's poetry.

They will now present these translations in a joint event, in Turkish and Hungarian. The project is co-funded by the European Union and the Republic of Turkey within the framework of the EU-IPA II project "Intercultural Dialogue Through the Waves of Danube." Set to be conducted in English, the event will be the opening reading of the 3rd Istanbul Offline Poetry Festival. Admission is free.