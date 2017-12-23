New Siemens factory to add $118M to Turkey's economy per year

German technology giant Siemens has opened a new low-voltage switchgear plant within its integrated production facilities based in the Gebze Organized Industrial Zone, where the company's investments have reached 65 million euros. The giant facility is expected to contribute 100 million euros ($118.61 million) to the Turkish economy every year.

The low-voltage switchgear plant was opened with a ceremony attended by Science, Industry and Technology Minister Faruk Özlü, Kocaeli Governor Hüseyin Aksoy, Kocaeli Deputy Mayor Zekeriya Özak, Gebze Mayor Adnan Köşker, Siemens AG board member Klaus Helmrich and Siemens Turkey CEO and Chairman Hüseyin Gelis.

Coupled with the new plant built in the second phase, investments in the integrated production facility, built on a 150,000 square meters in the organized industrial zone within Siemens Turkey's growth strategy, amounted to 65 million euros. The facilities will contribute about 100 million euros per year to the Turkish economy. The new low voltage switchgear plant, which will, directly and indirectly, provide employment for 1,000 people, will produce contactors and accessories, overcurrent relays, automatic fuses, automatic switchgear accessories and parts.

Speaking at the ceremony, Özlü said that Siemens Turkey's new factory is a clear indicator of confidence in the Turkish economy and political stability. Underlining that each factory and initiative that contributes to Turkey's production, exports and employment is valuable, the minister said that it is pleasing that the newly opened plant in Gebze is equipped with advanced technology.

Helmrich stressed that they have strong roots in Turkey and they see themselves as a local company, adding: "We can always satisfy our customers thanks to our local knowledge, our long-term experience in Turkey and our ability to transfer our global resources. In the future, we will continue to do our best to meet the needs of our customers in Turkey."

Stressing that digital technologies will further come to the fore in the future, Helmrich said: "We believe our integrated production facilities in Gebze will play a leading role in the digital development of Turkey thanks to the advanced technology, innovation-oriented solutions and applications they offer." He further noted that Siemens will continue to be a strong and reliable partner for its customers in Turkey, a good corporate citizen for Turkish society and a strong and supportive employer for its employees.

Gelis said that the new factory investment is one of the consequences of continuous operations conducted for Turkey's economic and technological development. Citing that Siemens had opened its first Turkey factory in Eskişehir in 1928, Gelis said: "Today, we are taking a very important step in our journey by launching our new factory equipped with the latest technology. With our 2020 vision, we are playing a pioneering role in preparing our industry for the future by focusing on electrification, automation and digitalization."