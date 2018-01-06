Pakistani firm to set up pharmaceutical plant in Kütahya

Pakistani pharmaceutical company Sengen was assigned 6.5 acres of land to establish a pharmaceutical plant in Kütahya's Tavşanlı district.

The protocol to establish a pharmaceutical plant in the Tavşanlı Organized Industrial Zone (OIZ) was signed by District Governor Yüksel Kara and company official Riaz Ahmed. Kara said both domestic and foreign investors have shown great interest in the Tavşanlı OIZ.

Kara said Sengen decided to invest in Kütahya following a series of studies in Turkey. Recalling that Segnen came to the district last year and examined the region, he said they later completed the work and decided to set up a plant in the region. "We allocated 26,500 square meters of land to establish the pharmaceutical plant in the second stage of OIZ in our district," Kara said. "Approximately TL 20 million [$5.34 million] will initially be invested. I believe that this investment will attract different foreign investors to our district."

Kütahya Deputy Vural Kavuncu also said that the plant will greatly contribute to employment. Indicating that they will ship the pharmaceuticals they produce using high technology to Middle Eastern and European countries, Kavuncu said the company, which will provide 50 jobs in the first stage, aims to increase employment and investment with the increase in product variety and capacity.

"We expect a second Pakistani pharmaceutical company, MAC & RAINS, to come to our region by the end of this month," Kavuncu said. "Hosting different producers from the same sector in our region will provide great economic benefits in terms of both our province and our country."

Ahmed from Sengen indicated that they decided to invest in Turkey because it is one of the fastest growing countries in the world.