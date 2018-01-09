Share of road in freight, passenger transport to decrease

According to the National Energy Efficiency Action Plan, the share of road transport will be reduced from 90 percent to 60 percent in freight transportation, and from 89 percent to 72 percent in passenger transportation by the end of 2023.

According to information compiled from the 2017-2023 National Energy Efficiency Action Plan, combined transport applications for freight and passenger transportation will be developed in order to ensure a balanced distribution among the modes in the transportation sector.

It is meant to increase the share of rail freight transportation by 15 percent and the share of passenger transportation by 10 percent in order to increase the share of rail and maritime transportation and to move to the corridor approach in transportation planning.

The Energy Efficiency Strategy Document, which addresses energy efficiency in transportation aims to reduce the unit fossil fuel consumption of motor vehicles, increase the share of railways and public transportation in freight and passenger transport, prevent unnecessary fuel consumption in urban transportation and reduce harmful emissions to the environment. Integration of transportation modes will be ensured the planned projects.

According to 2015 data, about 25 percent of Turkey's total final energy consumption was recorded in transportation. Road transportation formed 91.6 percent of energy consumption and petroleum products constituted the entirety of energy consumption in road transport.

With the National Intelligent Transportation Systems Strategy Document and Action Plan aims at adapt information and communication technologies to the transportation sector, measures for the sector will be realized by the Transport, Maritime Affairs and Communications Ministry.

The plan includes nine actions for the sector to ensure sustainability and promote energy efficiency. These are the promotion of energy-efficient vehicles, development of comparative work on alternative fuels and new technologies, development and improvement of bicycle and pedestrian transportation, reduction of car use in order to alleviate traffic congestion in cities, promotion of public transportation, development and implementation of institutional restructuring for urban transportation, strengthening of maritime transportation, strengthening of railway transportation and data collection for transportation.