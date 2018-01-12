Japanese food giant wants to make Turkey production base

Ajinomoto, which was established in 1909 in Japan and is now one of the world's largest food companies, aims to expand its operations in Turkey. Having already bought two food companies, Örgen Gıda and Kükre Gıda, the company qualifies Turkey as a "rising star" and sees the country as a regional hub, said Örgen Gıda and Kükre Gıda Chair Sinan Altun, emphasizing that the aim is to render Turkey a production hub within the next five years.

The Japanese company acquired 50 percent of Kükre Gıda A.Ş., which produces liquid packaged sauces under the brand name Kemal Kükrer, and purchased the shares of Örgen Gıda from Yıldız Holding in April 2017 and bought the remaining shares of Kükre Gıda in August.

Ajinomoto has invested more than TL 500 million in Turkey so far, becoming one of the leading food producers in the country. Speaking of the company's Turkey agenda, Örgen Gıda and Kükre Gıda Chair Altun said Ajinomoto continues to take strong and determined steps in accordance with its goal for the Turkish market.

"With its 109-year-old history, Ajinomoto has a vast global network with a strong research and development (R&D) department and has made a name for itself as one of the most prominent global food producers," Altun said. Regarding the company's plans in Turkey, Altun underscored that the Japanese food producer wants to expand in the Turkish market with new investments.

Altun indicated that 2 percent of the company's profits came from the Middle East, Africa and India, which covers Turkey and is named as the rising star of its global operations. But Ajinomoto aims to increase the region's share by a factor of four. In that regard, Turkey occupies a significant position in the firm's global plans. "Ajinomoto Group sees Turkey as the production hub of a region that the company calls a rising star. We basically aim to establish Turkey as a production base for the region," Altun said.

Ajinomoto Turkey Chair Toru Okazaki emphasized that the company makes strong investments with confidence in Turkey's economic vision and growth potential. "With our R&D operations, expansive network and expertise, we are ready to strengthen Turkey's vision, a country that is connected to the world with a competitive and expanding economy," Okazaki concluded.